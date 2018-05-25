In Focus: Telling stories of love, sport triumphs and city’s history

This week I will mainly be featuring photos by John Scholey. He has sent in quite a few entries for this month’s theme of celebration and they are all very different to each other so here goes.

John’s first two images are wedding themed so of course I used these. The confetti collected at the bottom of the wedding dress on this shot is an unusual take on a wedding photo. It took me a few looks before I could tell what the image was, which makes for an interesting shot. I am always saying think outside the box to make your shots more interesting, and this certainly is an intriguing shot that caught my imagination. I also like the contrast of the white dress and the dots of colour from the confetti. White is always hard to photograph, especially in the sun because the camera gets confused with the metering and over exposes the image, but John has managed to keep all the detail in the dress.

The next two images are in celebration of Sheffield women. One is the big screen showing Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill as she returned victorious from the olympics. A proud moment for the city and an interesting angle again of an image marking the occasion with a city landmark as a background. The other photo is the only one not by John.

It is a great shot by Kaarina Hollo who says “to celebrate the ‘women of steel’ honoured in the Barker’s Pool statue... perhaps at the end of the working day they’d like a spin on the big wheel?

It is a lovely pic, enhanced by the rich blue sky, and taken on a Motorola G, so just goes to show you don’t need a fancy big camera.

Keep sending your entries in, the closing date is straight after the bank holiday on Tuesday May 29.

