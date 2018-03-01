In Focus: Winners told a story with their take on daily patterns

Age chosen as next theme as club marks first birthday.

Happy birthday to us. The In focus camera club is now a year old and we have grown so much over the year. I have seen so many of your amazing images and I can’t wait to see what the next year holds for us.

This month has been exceptional and I have had so many of you let me know how much you have enjoyed the patterns and texture theme. I can tell because of the volume of entries I have received, and the standard of entries has been great. But there can only be one winner and this month it goes to Jenny Owen. Her image of nappies on the radiator really did tell a story while fitting the theme perfectly.Jenny receives a £25 voucher from Harrison Cameras. Our runner-up is Andrew Senior. Again his image not only followed the theme but it told a familiar story of the stands post-match. Andrew gets an 18x12 print.

I have included some other entries here that came in this week and we created a gallery with some of your images online too, so you can see more of your amazing entires.

Now I have the pleasure of setting a new theme. In true birthday style I have chosen age as our next theme. This theme will run throughout March and closing date for entries is the 27th. I am hoping to see a range of images from portraits to landmarks, from decay to new life in spring, even birthday cake candles. I’m sure your imaginations will run away with you, so get digging in your archives or take fresh pictures.

Anyone can enter, and images don’t have to be taken with a fancy camera. The images just have to be taken in our catchment area. I love seeing entries from our regulars but let#s see if we can get some new members. to join us this year.