In Focus: Wonderful winter landscapes are utterly charming to see

Snow makes children out of all of us.

The wonder at a covering of the white stuff continues to be a joy into adulthood - and it makes for some pretty awe inspiring photographs today.

If you had the chance - and the daring - to head into the Peak District during the latest snowfall at the weekend then you might have come across scenes such as this one, taken by John Leigh in Castleton.

I love the subtle pink shades in the sky and how they contrast with the hard texture of the frozen ground below.

Close by, Jim Conibear took this of hardy walkers heading back towards Lose Hill from Mam Tor, with an interesting perspective facing up a hill.

More texture is at play in this shot of common teasel at Stocksbridge, taken by Ken Balkow.

Flowers or plants can make good subjects in both summer and winter, so it is worth looking down as well as upwards.

It wouldn’t have been a winter page without a chilly robin pictured out and about, and Simon Dell’s image of the bird next to a charming little house is one to make you smile.

Last, but by no means least, Bob Merryweather has also been out to Longshaw to capture this atmospheric shot of frosty woodland and trees.

It rather looks like something from a spooky horror film.

Cold snap taken at Longshaw

Michael Hardy caught the sun, hard to do when it is so briefly around these days, as well as a crisp clear field full of snow.

With just a fortnight to go of this theme, keep your images coming in for the chance to win our monthly prize.