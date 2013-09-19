Listings: Theatre

December 14 - December 21 2017

Ecclesfield Priory Players are presenting a farce: WILD GOOSE CHASE , by Derek Benfield, at the EPPiC Theatre, Well Lane , off High Street , Ecclesfield , S35 9TP , from TUESDAY 13th FEB to SATURDAY 17th FEBRUARY 2018 . Curtain at 7.30pm. Tickets available from 20th JANUARY. Tickets £8.50 (concessions £7.50 TUES and WED only). Call 0114 2402624, visit www.ecclesfieldprioryplayers.co.uk ,or call in to our weekly Saturday coffee morning in the theatre lounge after 11am.

THE CASE OF THE FRIGHTENED LADY: Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre. 26 Feb – 3 Mar. 01246 345 222. chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk