Part Two of Open Up 2018

It is the second weekend of Open Up Sheffield 2018 when artists thoroughout the city will be opening their studios or homes to the public in most cases from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

As usual the biggest cluster of individual artists is in Walkley and visitors can plot their own trail round here and everywhere else using the Open Up brochure downloadable from http://openupsheffield.co.uk/

One of the largest studios is at Exchange Place in the city centre where Bramble and Bert, Keith Nichols, Chris Boland, Emily Thatcher, Alison Riggott, Lynn Carruthers, Krishna and Lizzy Alageswaran, Rezwana Sarkar, Karen Davies, Michelle Dickens, Debra Burrell and Tarr and Featjer are among the particpating artists.

Special for this Saturday there is a rare opportunity for members of the public to see inside Portland Works on the first open day of the 2018 timed to coincide with Open Up. Leslie Wilson, Mary Sewell and Linda Doughty will be open for visitors and happy to talk about their work.

The Cupola’s Karen Sherwood will be showing her own work in the frame shop adjoining the gallery on MIddlewood Road, Hillsborough, on Sunday. The Curo Gallery, also on Middlewood Road, will be open on both days for wood turning by Tony Martin and photography bu Paul Antony Holmshaw-Selwood.

The artists partcipating in Open Up are celebrated in an exhibition by Jeremy Lawrence, Portrait of the Artist, running until Sunday at Dina, Cambridge Street where a new vegan cafe is open, .