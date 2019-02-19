Sideways look at landscapes

An ambitious exhibition of new landscapes and drawings by an eclectic group of regional and international artists opens at Sidney + Matilda this weekend.

Focusing on contemporary paintings, drawings and sculpture Flat + Earth marks a definite departure.

Topographies are explored and exposed, each work represents the landscape from a different vantage point, be that internal or external, through long gazes or furtive glances - inviting the viewer to do the same.

In a culture clash of urban and rural vistas new developments replace the landscape of traditional industry, buildings disappear thanks to aggressive development while artists reflect on our place within contemporary landscape.

Flat + Earth attempts to tackle the eclectic nature of the changing climate; its vulnerability and physicality - all powerfully apparent in Sheffield.

“This exhibition embraces the contemporary zeitgeist, addressing the tension and anxieties that arise from it, “ according to curator Joanna Whittle.

It features work by Edwin Aitken, Hannah Brown, Gary Colclough, Graham Crowley, Tom Down, Paul Evans, Charlie Franklin, Mik Godley, Gareth Kemp, Arantza Pardo, Mandy Payne, Julian Perry, Matt Raw, Joanna Whittle, Sean Williams.

All works are for sale.

Flat + Earth opens at the gallery at Rivelin Works,, Sidney Street, on Friday, February 22, and continues until March 15, Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 6pm. Viewings also available by appointment.