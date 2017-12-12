Treat a loved one this Christmas to a gift with a conscience - because we’re all somebody’s version of crazy

The 888 Collective, a social enterprise focused on creating work opportunities for people with mental health issues have launched their online store ahead of Christmas.

By supporting The 888 Collective you'll help create a work opportunity for someone with mental health issues this Christmas.

.

The first branded line of merchandise includes two separate designs of round neck unisex T-Shirt both of which are 100% Cotton and Ethically Sourced (RRP £20).

You can also treat a loved one to a beautiful navy 888 Collective stitched label beanie (RRP £10) or a ‘We're all somebody's version of crazy’ mug (RRP £7).

Jana Dowling, Founder of The 888 Collective comments, “We know that mental health issues don't stop people from being productive members of the work force and we want to prove that by running a company that solely hires and values people with them.

"No one should be ashamed of their mental health issues. I have Bipolar. It's both positive and challenging and it definitely doesn't determine how capable I am of being a business woman. Acknowledging and managing the tougher parts of your mental health ensures you get to be the best version of yourself. With knowledge of issues we can utilise each individuals strengths and support where needed. It's a simple case of working smart."

Visit The 888 Collective online store and buy your Christmas gifts now. For more information visit www.the888collective.com