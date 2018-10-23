Best Halloween events happening in Sheffield this week

From spooky cinema screenings, and sinister silent discos, to haunted halls, and terrifying tours, there’s plenty of spooky Halloween fun in the city to keep you busy this next week.

- Haunted Haddon Hall

Witches in the Woods at Whirlow

Take a spooky tour around Haddon Hall in Derbyshire this Halloween, with a whole host of evening tours running on October 25, 29, 30 and 31.

Get utterly spooked as you seek out the unusual apotropaic marks found in the masonry and woodwork of Haddon, which is said to have powers to avert evil influences and warn off spirits in the 900-year-old historic house. Lasting for around an hour and a half each, the tours will focus on these apotropaic marks, with guests led around the ancient property by a guide with extensive knowledge of the hall. All tours will begin with a Halloween cocktail and sweet treat.

Visit myonlinebooking.co.uk for details and to book.

- Kelham’s Cellars At Night

Take a spooky walk at Wortley

Explore Kelham Island Museum after hours this Halloween.

This is your chance to take an exclusive tour of the extensive – and creepy – cellars located underneath the museum. Each tour – held at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm tomorrow night - last 30 minutes. Entrance to cellars is only available via a narrow, steep staircase. Over 16s only, and a liability waiver must be signed before entering. Visit Eventbrite to book your tickets to this event – places are limited.

- Spooky Cinema Screenings

This Halloween, Kenwood Hall Hotel is bringing two frightening outdoor cinema events to the city.

Take on the Zombie Apocalypse

Roald Dahl’s classic The Witches will be screened for all the family to enjoy on the afternoon of Wednesday October 31. Later that evening, it’s the turn of the iconic and sinister film, The Shining, to take to the big screen.

Candy-striped deckchairs will be set up in the gloomy, wooded grounds at Kenwood Hall for audience members to enjoy both films. Ahead of the screenings, a live band will perform quirky, acoustic covers – and fancy dress is strongly encouraged. Some of the north's finest street food vendors will also be serving up fantastic autumnal grub and Kenwood Hall's bar will be open. Visit thevillagegreenevents.co for tickets.

- The Rocky Horror Show

Immerse yourself in a healthy Halloween dose of The Rocky Picture Show, as the awesome film – and famous soundtrack – comes to Film Unit, at The Auditorium, Sheffield Students’ Union.

Enjoy a Halloween screening of The Rocky Horror Show

Stranded on an isolated stretch of road, a young couple try to find shelter for the night. Instead, they discover the lair of the mad transvestite scientist Dr Frank-N-Furter, who is just about to reveal his latest creation, Rocky Horror, the ultimate man. Join Sheffield Horror Society this Saturday, from 7.30pm.

- The Witches in the Woods

Have your socks scared right off at Whirlow Hall Farm this Saturday, from 6.30pm.

The farm’s woodland has been transformed into the scariest cinema in Sheffield for one night only, with a fully immersive experience not for the faint-hearted. Enjoy critic’s favourite, ‘The Witch,’ followed by cult classic, ‘The Blair Witch Project.’ Dare you enter the clearing in the trees for this double offering of sorcery, spells and things that go bump in the night? Visit skiddle.com for tickets.

- Sunset Screamer 5K & 10K

Take on the ultimate Halloween survival sprint this Saturday, at Sheffield Tinsley Canal Towpath, as the Zombie Apocalypse returns to the region.

"Heeeeeere's Johnny!"

There are mysterious sounds and sightings being reported around Sheffield. It’s up to you - and only you – to save yourself from the figures lurking in the shadows. The zombies will begin their attack on Sheffield at 5.45pm, so gather your troops and get ready. Each runner will get three lives: good luck…Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

- The Addams Family Fun

Visit Cineworld Sheffield for a healthy Halloween dose of everyone’s favourite spooky family – The Addams Family.

The freaky bunch will be coming to the big screen in Sheffield on October 27 and 28 at 2pm, showing in both the standard and VIP screens.

The Addams live with all of the trappings of the macabre, along with a crooked accountant and his loan shark and a plot to slip in the shark's son into the family as their long lost Uncle Fester. Visit cineworld.co.uk

- A Spooky Silent Disco

Do you and your mates have different taste in music?

For one night only, that isn’t a problem! The Leadmill will host a Halloween Silent Disco tonight, with three channels of music to choose from: chart classics, indie bangers, and rock anthems. Visit the classic Sheffield venue from 11pm to 3am with free face painting, a photobooth, and trick or treat sweets. There will be a £5 depost for a pair of wireless headphones on the night.

- Take A Spooky Walk...

We’re rounding off our Halloween-themed Top Ten with a spooky visit to Wortley Hall, on Tuesday October 30.

Take a sinister tour of the gardens, where little terrors can pick their own pumpkins and bring them back to the hall to carve. There will be mulled wine, hot chocolate and a prize for the best fancy dress. From 4.15pm.

- The Exorcist’ Returns...

It's strictly adults only for this utterly thrilling screening of The Exorcist - at Church, Temple of Fun, Rutland Way.

Take a terrifying step back in time with this iconic scary movie from 1973. This first ever film screening at Church is guaranteed to scare even the bravest of souls…

Seating is first come first served, for over 18s only. The event kicks off at 8pm and will run until midnight. No outside food or drink is permitted.

Investigate spooky cellars at Kelham Island

Screening of The Exorcist