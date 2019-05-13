Blues, jazz and soul in Sheffield at Leopold Square

Leopold Square’s summer of free live music continues this weekend.

On Saturday (May 18), Jack T Harper plays from 2pm to 4.30pm

A true blues brother of Sheffield, Jack has risen to notoriety in recent years, honing his craft at jam sessions and gigs throughout the country.

Singing with true blues intensity and switching from guitar to mouth harp and clarinet seamlessly, Jack has a band of local legends playing with him.

On Sunday, the Ryan Taylor Hammond Triotake over the same time slot.

Sheffield jazz/soul/funkateer Ryan is familiar face at Leopold Square.

He brings solid grooves, smooth vocals and funky improvisation to a range of songs, including some stone-cold classics and fresh original grooves.

*Spiritual jazz group Maisha follow up on their 2018 debut album, There Is A Place, with a tour of the UK and Europe this spring that takes in Bungalows and Bears in Sheffield on Thursday, May 23.

Their live shows are a showpiece for the trance-inducing rhythms and instinctive interchanges they’ve honed through years of playing together.

The six-piece, led by drummer Jake Long, pay tribute to spiritual jazz greats and Afrobeat touchstones.

First debuting with an EP for West London institution Jazz Re:freshed, the group were featured on We Out Here, Brownswood’s early 2018 compilation which documented London’s genre-bending, jazz-influenced underground.

They’ve been featured on online music platform Boiler Room, supported the Sun Ra Arkestra and played at Church of Sound, a live music series in sacred spaces that’s quickly become a staple of the emergent scene.

They are also favourites of both Radio 3’s J to Z programme and Gilles Peterson on BBC 6 Music.

For tickets, head to www.songkick.com