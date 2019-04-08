Book Club with Anna Caig

Reading Matter

Grimm & Co, Rotherham’s very own magical apothecary and provider of writing workshops to children, saw the launch of a new book to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landings last week.

Jasper: Space Dog by Hilary Robinson is the first in a series of stories about Charlie Tanner and his dog, Jasper. The story weaves facts about the space mission with ideas about space. Robinson said: “We’ve had a marvellous time meeting local children, being involved in all the work at Grimm & Co. It’s a stunning location.”

At the launch event, Robinson, along with designer and illustrator Mandy Stanley and illustrator Lewis James worked with children from St Bede’s School in Rotherham. The children found out about how a book gets created - from the writing to the design and illustration, and had the opportunity to have a go at each part of the process.

Gavin Sharp, from St Bede’s School, said: "We've never experienced anything like this before. Hilary has been so generous with her time and has really inspired these children to write their own stories.”

Illustrator Lewis James was impressed with the quality of the children’s stories. He says:

“I’ve had so much fun with the children coming up with ideas about Cinderella on the moon and what types of things she would experience there! We sent the children home with books

and lots of fun work to do to develop their own ideas.”