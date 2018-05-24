COMPETITION: Go ga-ga and win tickets to see Killer Queen in Sheffield

Get ready to go ga-ga over this great competition to win tickets to see Killer Queen.

The Star has teamed up with Sheffield City Hall to offer five pairs of tickets to see the Freddie Mercury tribute band on Friday, June 1, in the Oval Hall.

After thrilling sell-out audiences across the globe for 25 years, Killer Queen are ready to recreate and celebrate the sound of the world’s greatest live band.

With November marking the release of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, a major Hollywood film documenting the years leading up to Queen’s legendary appearance at Live Aid in 1985, 2018 is set to be a huge year for fans of the rock legends and the perfect time to celebrate the powerful phenomenon that was Queen live. In 2006 Killer Queen had the honour of their own Live Aid experience supporting Sir Bob Geldof in a fundraising concert for the homeless in Malta.

Killer Queen have been performing their tribute to Queen’s concert since 1993; their expert musicianship, extraordinary energy and accurate portrayal have rightfully earned them the title of Queen tribute royalty.

Fronted by Patrick Myers along with his superb four piece band, Patrick’s recreation of the legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has impressed audiences all over the world with his powerful octave tenor range and dynamic stage presence.

To be in with a chance of winning one of five pairs of tickets, answer this question - how many years have Killer Queen been thrilling sell-out audiences? Email your answer along with your name and contact details to news@thestar.co.uk by Monday, May 28, at noon.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk for full details.

For anyone not lucky enough to win tickets they can be bought, phone the box office on 0114 2789789 or visit the website www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk