Dilys Guite plan fundraising shows

The Dilys Guite Players are planning to raise the roof with two variety fundraising nights this month in the region.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Magid Magid will attend the first event this evening, on November 15, at the Lantern Theatre, on Kenwood Park Road, ahead of the second event on November 17.

DGP secretary, Vivienne Mager, said: “A number of the Dilys Guite Players members will be showcasing their many talents on these nights. Our chairman, Kevin Jackson, has kindly agreed to say a few words after the last act, and we're hopeful the Lord Mayor might also say a few words to close the evening.”

The show’s first act, which kicks off at 7.30pm this evening, will begin with a 20 minute set by Cein’s Band, followed by The Four Yorkshiremen Sketch, a song by Alex Wilson, some stand-up comedy by Bradley Ashworth, and finishing with another song.

The second act will start with a three-minute trailer for ‘The Great Road North,’ a film by a local film company, featuring local actors and locations, including several members of the community theatre group. This will be followed by a Tango Neuvo performance, entitled Tango Cafe, an acapella group performance by Michelle Kelly’s barber shop quarter, songs by Sue Burgess, and culminating with the Antics Improvised Comedy Troupe.

The Lantern Theatre, which was built in 1893 and is Sheffield's oldest theatre, is the home of The Dilys Guite Players, the community theatre group, founded in 1957 by Dilys Guite.

Along with a small group of friends, Dilys restored the previously abandoned Chalet Theatre, which is now owned by the DGP, whose members have and do get involved at every level to keep the iconic theatre running.