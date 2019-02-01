All change at Sheffield kitchen with new guest chef evenings

Guest chefs will be offering a new twist to a Sheffield restaurant and social enterprise as it opens a new side to the business.

Blend, on Pinstone Street, opened last year and aims to give people furthest from the jobs market the chance to build skills, self confidence and self respect.

In February Blend is to open their first floor dining room, bar and events space with views of the Peace Gardens, as well as hosting a number of guest chefs for several A Taste Of evenings.

The evenings allow customers to travel the culinary globe for £10 per adult, or £5 per child, for a two course meal with a drink.

Blend has a number of guest chefs cooking throughout February with Nepalese ( featuring Dev Gurung of “The Hungry Buddha”) and Romanian (Adrian and Camilia of “Sfinx - The Romanian Restaurant”) events planned.

And finally Blend is also opening for more hours, and launching a fresh brunch and lunch menu.

Dishes will include an eclectic mixture of meals, from a New Zealand style mince on toast to Middle Eastern porridge.

Chris Hanson, founder and head chef said: “We’re really excited about opening our first floor space and are delighted at the amount of interest and support.

“We’ve already got a number of bookings ranging from 40th birthday parties to day time wellbeing courses to an open mic night for people with mental health conditions.”