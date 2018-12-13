Sheffield is to get two exciting new food and drink venues – steeped in local history and popular culture – in 2019.

Not only will Ambulo be located at the historic Millennium Gallery and Weston Park Museum, but the concept has been created by Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders and the team behind the award winning cocktail bar Public.

The second Ambulo will open at Weston Park Museum

The “all day cafe” concept will launch early next year, first at the gallery, then at Weston Park.

James O’Hara, co-founder of The Rockingham Group with James Hill, which operates Public as well as The Great Gatsby and Picture House Social in Sheffield, said: “Ambulo is something that we’ve been working on behind the scenes for a good few years, just waiting for the right opportunity to present itself and we’re so happy to be able to do this by teaming up with Museums Sheffield. To be able to call Millennium Gallery and Weston Park Museum our new homes is very exciting.”

Public, which has transformed the former men’s toilets under Sheffield Town Hall, was named the best place to drink in the UK in the Observer Food Monthly awards earlier this year.

Matt Helders said: “Me and James (O’Hara) have been friends for a long time and we’ve been chatting about opening a restaurant for years.

“It’s great to be working with his team to bring Ambulo to life and particularly great to be doing this together in our home town.

Inside Sheffield cocktail bar Public, which was named the best place to drink in the UK

“With my “day job” I’ve been lucky enough to travel all over the world, it’s great to bring some of what I’ve seen and experienced back to Sheffield, I can’t wait to have a place where all our friends, family and the people of the city can eat, drink and hang out.”

Ambulo will be open from 8am and serving coffee, fresh pressed juices, smoothies and an “eclectic” food menu from Public head chef Tom Aronica designed to satisfy the needs of breakfast, brunch and lunch.

The daytime element will also have a keen focus on families and a nutritional kids menu is being developed.

The Millennium Gallery site will transition into an evening restaurant with a seasonal menu as well as a drinks selection taking in wine, beer and the cocktails associated with Public.

Artwork for the new Ambulo cafes

O’Hara said: “With Ambulo it’s really important to us that it’s a place where families feel comfortable and looked after.

“We may have come from primarily a bar background but as with all our previous projects they really do reflect where we are at a certain time in our lives and Ambulo will be a place where we can go with our kids, nieces and nephews, family and friends to eat great food, drink great drinks, in an environment that we can all relax in.

“We recognise what a huge responsibility comes with being given the chance to open within these buildings that are so culturally significant to the city and we want to reflect that in all we do at Ambulo.”

Museums Sheffield’s Chief Executive, Kim Streets, added: “Our ambition is for the city’s museums and galleries to be welcoming, social spaces that are part of everyone’s lives.

“We want people to have an amazing experience when they come through the doors and Ambulo is going to play a really important part in that. “We’re really thrilled to be welcoming James, James, Matt and the team on board.”