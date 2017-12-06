Award is ‘cherry on cake’ for Sheffield kitchen team

A Sheffield hotel has received a top industry accolade for the food in its restaurant.

The 1855 Restaurant, based at Copthorne Hotel Sheffield on Bramall Lane, has been awarded the AA Rosette for the quality of the food served.

Mark Jones, the executive head chef at Copthorne, said: “This award means so much to me and the team here at 1855 Restaurant.

“We’ve all worked so hard to bring a top-class dishes and ingredients to our diners and we have been receiving some wonderful feedback.

“Receiving the AA Rosette is the cherry on top of the cake!”

Rosettes are given out after AA inspectors visit hotels or restaurants and conclude there is quality cuisine on offer.

Mattine Sabzevari, general manager at Copthorne, added: “We are absolutely delighted with this award.

“The dedication of the restaurant team, from the chefs to the waiting staff, is awe-inspiring – the rosette really speaks for itself. “

n Tickets for a mystery gin festival close to Sheffield have gone on sale.

The event will be held in Penistone Community Centre in April.

Ticket holders will be spoilt for choice over the two day event, with over 50 of the best gins from around the world available – each served with complimentary garnishes and mixers.

Industry experts are running gin mastervlasses for visitors and gin distillers are offering samples from their stalls.

“We wanted to provide a gin festival with a twist,” explains Jon Gilbert, one of the organisers of the Mystery Gin Festival.

“As well as the steampunk decor and Victorian vibe, we have a few mysterious surprises up our sleeves, too!”

Tickets include entry to the festival and a gin and tonic on arrival.

Visit mysteryginfestival.co.uk to buy tickets, which cost £12.80 per adult.

n Talking of spirits, and True North Brew Co have branched out from beer and gin to make their own Sheffield Vodka.

It is crafted in a small batch copper pot still and lightly infused with lemon peel, cracked black pepper and Sheffield Honey.

n Food-lovers and shoppers can pick up any last minute Christmas gifts at the Sharrowvale Market this Sunday, December 10.

Expect festive fare, food from around the world, crafts and gifts.