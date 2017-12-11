Baking: Yule love this Christmassy cake

A chocolate yule log makes the perfect show stopping Christmas pudding alternative, writes Sheffield baker Lizzie Schofield.

INGREDIENTS

For the cake

6 large eggs (separated)

150g caster sugar

50g cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

FOR THE FROSTING

175g dark chocolate

250g icing sugar

225g unsalted butter, softened

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a Swiss roll tin.

2. Whisk the egg whites until thick with soft peaks. Sprinkle 50g of the caster sugar onto the egg whites; whisk until you have stiff peaks.

3. In another bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the remaining caster sugar until the mixture is thick and pale. Add the vanilla extract and the cocoa powder and fold both in.

4. Fold a couple of dollops of the egg whites into the yolk mixture to loosen it. Add the remaining egg whites, a little at a time, folding carefully to avoid knocking the air out.

5. Pour the cake mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 20 minutes.

Allow the cake to cool in the tin for ten minutes then tip onto a piece of greaseproof paper. Whilst still warm gently roll the sponge up from the short end, leave to cool completely, then unroll carefully.

6. For the chocolate frosting, melt the chocolate over a ban marie and set aside to cool.

Beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the cooled chocolate and vanilla extract and beat until you have a smooth icing.

7. To assemble; trim the edges of the cake and spread a thin layer of icing over the sponge. Then gently roll as in step 5, cut both ends off at an angle and set aside.

8. Spread the chocolate frosting over the sponge covering the cut off ends.

Place the remnants together at an angle coming off of the log to look like a branch.

Using a fork or skewer create a wood like effect along the log remembering to do tree rings on each end.

9. Dust with icing sugar to create the effect of fallen snow.

Recipe supplied by Lizzie Schofield @bakesbybutter

