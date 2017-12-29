Best for families - Italian find is a hidden gem

When it comes to eating out with the family, the challenge is finding somewhere that doesn’t compromise on quality too far while also being affordable.

It’s a tough challenge to live up to.

Casa Mia was the best hidden gem of the year - tucked away on a Nether Edge street, it’s almost the last place you would expect to find a restaurant.

And we might never have found it, had it not been for a handwritten letter sent to the Sheffield Telegraph by readers Anthony and Anna Ashwell.

The former Priory Lodge has been transformed from working men’s club style to a stylish restaurant, complete with mosaic style floor.

There are lots of traditional Italian dishes but owners Donna and Francisco Santos focus on contemporary presentation.

For families, there are some excellent offers mid week to take advantage of - previously they included half price pizza and pasta.

We enjoyed a pan-fried escalope of pork back in

It came in a creamy mushroom, mouth-dominating gorgonzola and cream sauce - rich, with just a tone of the port which the meat had been flambeed in.

A circle of fondant potato was well herbed and tasty - while a sideshow of vegetables included sweet, sweet red cabbage and vibrantly orange carrots.

Desserts were a steal at £5 each. A lemon roulade was a thing of beauty, with just enough gooey meringue to hold in layers of zingy lemon curd and thick cream. His ‘crespella al cioccolato’ was a thin pancake simply dripping in what tasted like melted Alpine chocolate.

Casa Mia, Wolstenholme Road

Tel: : 01142 586538

