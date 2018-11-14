Bringing USA style sub sandwiches to Sheffield with new coffee and gift stop 

A limp sandwich as part of a meal deal is all too common when it comes to the inevitably disappointing office lunch.

But workers near The Moor in Sheffield can now enjoy a step up from that with the launch of the Wildwood coffee and gift shop.

The venue is the second operated by American George Lonchar and wife Lindsay, who unveiled The Cabin, which specialises in American style pancakes and waffles, just a few doors down in 2016.

Now they hope to do for the sandwich what they have already achieved with their pancakes, which are in hot demand at the weekends.

You can build your own Subway style sandwich at Wildwood

Wildwood specialises in ‘build-your-own’ sub-style sandwiches with up to eight fillings, toppings made in Yorkshire and bread from the Welbeck Bakery.

“I have felt in England you can’t get a great sandwich”, said Lindsay.

“We’re used to meal deals but in American you can get mega sandwiches absolutely everywhere. You need a toothpick to keep ours closed!”

Wildwood also offers homemade treats such as dreamy Oreo cheesecake, and salads like the Thai peanut option on offer this week.

It has a forest-theme, with trees indoors and trailing plants hanging from the ceiling, while the artisan gifts have been sourced from across the country.

Lindsay added: “We want it to be a combination experience – for people to come for something different.”