Celebrate capital of beer as festival returns 

Plans for this year’s Sheffield Beer Week have been revealed – with plenty of new events in the pipeline.

The annual event will return to the city for its fifth consecutive year from March 11 to 17, with an umbrella beer focused event occurring in multiple venues.

Local breweries such as Neepsend, Kelham Island Brewery, Thornbridge and Abbeydale will all be returning to sell their beers, as well as a selection of national and international breweries including Wander Beyond, Wild Card Brewery and Mikkeller.

Brand new Sheffield brewery, Saint Mars of the Desert, will also be hosting their first Sheffield Beer Week event.

Jules Gray, Sheffield Beer Week Director, said: “Sheffield Beer Week wouldn't be what it is without those involved. It shows the unity and community of the Sheffield and global beer scene.

“Beer tourism is a crucial cog to Sheffield's continued success and positive economic growth. The city is not only attracting engaged and inquisitive tourists to the area for beer, outdoor sports and creative arts but also new beer-focused businesses to locate here.”

Along with offering visitors a wide selection of beer and some food to sample, the week-long event will also highlight the importance of the inclusion and diversity in the beer industry, including a celebration of women.

The People's Photography Trail will build on the success of last year's trail across multiple venues.

There will also be walking, running and cycling events to promote Sheffield as The Outdoor City.

To kick-off the week, craft beer festival Indie Beer Feast, which will run for two days, will launch at Abbeydale Picture House on Friday, March 8.

Visit the official website at www.sheffieldbeerweek.co.uk for more information.