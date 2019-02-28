Cheers to beer week festival 

Ten brews have been created for a celebration of beer in Sheffield that kicks off this week.

This is the fifth year Sheffield Beer Week has taken place, celebrating the city’s thriving independent scene.

There are many local and national breweries involved, and look out for over ten beer collaborations specially brewed for the beer week to be released through the celebrations.

Events include those celebrating women working in the beer industry, tap takeovers and a photography trail, while new Sheffield based LGBTQ+ beer group Out and About will celebrate its launch with an Abbeydale Brewery beer collaboration at the Devonshire Cat.

The People's Photography Trail will build on the success of last year's photography exhibition trail across multiple venues with a broader focus on the people in the beer industry and beer lovers – tackling the lack of visual representation of the diverse range of people who work in and drink beer.

We think it’s really crucial to promote increased diversity by showing relatable role models, often an encouraging force in itself, as ‘seeing is believing’ is an extremely powerful tool. Sheffield Beer Week will be working closely with photographers Nicci Peet (follow her project on https://www.niccipeet.co.uk/women-in-beer) and Mark Newton (his Beer Yorkshire

project) to produce this photography meets beer trail around the city.

Two talented local designers, Jim Connolly and Lorelle Skelton, have been commissioned to create pin badges which can be won on completion of the trail.

Sheffield Beer Week is part of the wider 'Festival of the Outdoors' initiative from The Outdoor City. With walking, running and cycling events. Including local historian, Sheffield CAMRA's Pub Heritage Officer and British Guild of Beer Writers' 2018 awards shortlisted author Dave Pickersgill's popular Sheffield Pub Heritage Walk , a Mikkeller Running Club 5km and the 'beertography' trail encouraging people to walk, run or cycle The People's Photography Trail route.