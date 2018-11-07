Cheese, spice and whisky​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Calling all lovers of cheese, there will be a chance to sample lots of different cheeses from around the world when the Love Cheese Festival returns to the Moor Market later this month.

The event is returning to the city centre market following the great success of the market, which was launched for the first time last year.

People will also be able to enjoy street food, craft beers, gin, prosecc and, live music at the event on Friday, November 16, from 5.30pm to 9pm.

There is free entry and all are welcome to celebrate all things cheese.

Elsewhere, lots of local chefs have been awarded at the Sheff’s Kitchen competition.

Each chef who took part in the final of the contest, which was held last week, donated their time and talents to raise vital funds to support the Whirlow Hall Farm Trust.

This year, the theme was Indian Spice, and the winner was Seymour Millington from Chesterfield F.C.

Dishes cooked include white chocolate and passion fruit cheesecake and pink pepper sorbet and cardamom meringue.

The competition as a whole has raised over £10k for the Trust,

If you’re a whisky fan, then you will not want to miss the final supper club of the year at the Broadfield Ale House, Abbeydale Road, on November 20. Attendees will be able to explore whisky through a five course menu. You can reserve your space at www.thebroadfield.co.uk site.