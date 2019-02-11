Chicken-free ‘cheat food’ caters for vegan boom in Sheffield 

Nothing illustrates the boom in meat-free eating in Sheffield quite like this.

Lucky Fox, the US-style eatery famous for its fried chicken and intensely rich meat gravy, is now going plant based.

Lucky Fox, Division Street, Sheffield.

Not permanently (don’t panic, chicken and waffle fans) , but two evenings a week, the team are closing down their Division Street diner at 5pm and ‘resetting’ the entire kitchen to offer vegan and vegetarian only dishes.

“It’s cheat food”, said general manager Luke Kettle, explaining the appeal of the menu.

“When you’ve been healthy all week and want a treat, that’s what we offer. A lot of people have gone vegan or vegetarian in the last couple of years and Lucky Fox has been there five years.

“They might have loved us before they went vegan and now they are able to come in and have chicken and waffles, but meat and cruelty free.”

Originally the meat-free dishes were available at the Lucky Fox on Ecclesall Road, which has now closed, but customers called for them to be available at both sites.

The fresh vegan and vegetarian services have been booked up for three weeks, with the kitchen selling out, and on Monday night the restaurant also launched the same dishes for Deliveroo takeaway.

Luke and his team have been developing plant based dishes such as seitan versions of the chicken and fries or chicken and waffle originals – as well as one meal which features seitan donor kebab.

There’s even a vegan version of their gravy, once described by this writer as the ‘Holy Grail’ of gravies, with more dishes in development.

Luke – who has been a driving force behind the vegan and vegetarian evenings, said: “We make it with different seasonings and vegetables to mimic the rich flavours of the gravy.”

Lucky Fox hosts the vegan and vegetarian nights every Monday and Tuesday evening.

To book a table call 0114 ​278 0811.