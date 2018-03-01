Competition: Win £50 to feast on Spanish food

Founded by Spanish TV chef, Omar Allibhoy, dubbed the ‘Antonio Banderas of cooking’ by Gordon Ramsay, Tapas Revolution in Meadowhall is renowned for serving up a real taste of Spain in Sheffield.

To celebrate the introduction of a new low ABV Sangria menu and new authentic Spanish dishes to the award-winning menu, the Sheffield Telegraph has teamed up with Tapas Revolution to offer six readers the chance to win a £50 food and drink voucher.

Tapas Revolution’s menu guides diners on a culinary adventure across Spain, from lunch in Barcelona to dinner in Seville.

It’s simply divided into fish, meat and vegetable sections, paired with the best Spain has to offer in terms of charcuterie, including their famous Jamon Iberico, hand carved to order by a skilled maestro jamonero.

Expect all the classics, such as tortilla, croquetas de jamon, calamares, chorizo cooked in Asturian cider and freshly-made churros - the popular Spanish doughnuts served with gooey chocolate sauce/

Guests can also enjoy three set menus for two, starting from £20 for the perfect tapas feast.

The new menu features five different homemade Sangrias including a Sparkling Tropical Sangria, mixed using a selection of innovative fruit and flavour combinations.

The new dishes for the tapas menu include Pan mallorquín– toasted bread topped with topped with Sobrasada (soft chorizo spread) from Mallorca, Manchego cheese and honey.

Omar’s menu takes inspiration from his family’s recipes that he grew up with and Spain’s culinary culture of sharing, socialising and eating.

Omar said: “Tapas is more than food, it’s part of our everyday culture: food and life are always best shared.” “All of the dishes are cooked with the finest ingredients sourced from small artisan producers in Spain, all freshly prepared.”

To enter the competition to win one of six £50 Tapas Revolution vouchers, email food writer Ellen Beardmore at ellen.beardmore@jpress.co.uk with your name, address, contact number and answer to the following question: Where in Sheffield is Tapas Revolution located?

The deadline for entries is noon next Thursday, March 8, 2018.

n Johnston Press terms and conditions apply.

See www.johnstonpress.co.uk for full details.