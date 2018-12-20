Container cafe is agreed

Plans for a new shipping container cafe at a Sheffield business park have been agreed.

ARBA Group submitted plans to Sheffield Council to install a shipping container based unit and external eating area at Meadowhall Business Park.

The unit, now signed off by city planners, will allow expansion of an existing mobile catering unit, trading since 2003 on Carbrook Hall Road opposite the business park.

Mobile catering unit co-owner Mandy Clarke said: “With the container cafe we will be able to offer a larger choice of food and provide seating so that people can really get away from their desks for a bite to eat.

“Many of our customers have been with us since I started. I’ve even been invited to weddings by customers including a Sikh wedding and a Santander staff one!

“We have even had customers who called in on their way down from Scotland, after we were recommended to them.”

Andrew Allen, director at ARBA Group, said: “The business park has become home to around 300 employees as we continue to fill available accommodation on site.

“The existing mobile unit has become a popular choice for these employees and visitors to the business park as well as various large businesses nearby.. Having a new cafe at MBP not only adds to the current facilities on-site but will allow for the expansion of the existing catering business offer.”