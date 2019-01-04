Dip into a week of cheesy treats as Sheffield pub hosts first fondue week 

Cheese lovers have a new event to dip into – with the launch of a week celebrating all things fromage at a Sheffield pub.
The Riverside at Kelham Island is offering a slice of something new with its fondue week, which runs from January 28, until February 3.
The Cheese Collective at The Riverside is taking a step out of its usual zone to host the event.
Their normal menu consists of a cheese board of grilled sandwich options, and now they are planning a range of fondue specials.
These will be a mixture of sweet and savoury selections available although numbers of each will be limited.
To book a table call 0114 272 4640 or email bookings@riversidesheffield.co.uk. There is a .minimum booking of eight