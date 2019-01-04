Dip into a week of cheesy treats as Sheffield pub hosts first fondue week 

Cheese lovers have a new event to dip into – with the launch of a week celebrating all things fromage at a Sheffield pub.

The Riverside at Kelham Island is offering a slice of something new with its fondue week, which runs from January 28, until February 3.

There will be several flavours of fondue on the menu.'Picture Bruce Rollinson

The Cheese Collective at The Riverside is taking a step out of its usual zone to host the event.

Their normal menu consists of a cheese board of grilled sandwich options, and now they are planning a range of fondue specials.

These will be a mixture of sweet and savoury selections available although numbers of each will be limited.

To book a table call 0114 272 4640 or email bookings@riversidesheffield.co.uk. There is a minimum booking of eight.