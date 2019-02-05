Dive into succulent steak menu at The Bells Steakhouse, Silkstone

This week The Star visited The Bells Steakhouse; a family-run restaurant on High Street in the heart of Silkstone, Barnsley.

First impressions?

The Bells Steak House at Silkstone

We’re greeted by smiling and attentive staff as soon as we walk in the door of the restaurant, which has a beautiful decor, and really lovely buzzy atmosphere, with the history of the venue celebrated on every wall.

What was on the menu?

This is premium dining, with everything from exotic bites to traditional favourites. The main draw, of course, is an extensive and separate steak menu featuring rump, rib-eye, fillet, t-bone and a 160z Chateaubriand, plus a selection of steak sauces.

Any highlights?

The pork scratchings were delicious, as was a crumbly spicy falafel starter. The steaks – a 16oz fillet and a 16oz t-bone – were beautifully cooked, served with an incredible gooey blue cheese sauce and crispy fries.

Room for improvement?

After a previous drop in popularity, this steakhouse overhauled itself – new chef, new staff, new menus – and is now, in my opinion, thriving.

Was it value for money?

For a variety of all three courses plus a selection of drinks, we were happy at £104.40.

How was the service?

Great – we were made to feel like regulars from the moment we stepped in the door. We were particularly thrilled with how lovely the staff were with our daughter, taking the time to chat with her and bring her crayons. The manager came over to check our meal was nice, everyone was attentive, without being too fussy.

Is everyone catered for?

This is a great date night spot, with intimate nooks, but is also very family friendly, with crayons for the little ones and an impressive gin menu for girls night out.

Would you return, or recommend to a friend?

Absolutely, I’ve been raving about this place to everyone since this visit, and have already taken the whole family back for Sunday dinner. Really impressive.