The notion of food becoming unavailable as the country heads for Brexit has made national headlines this week.

Happily in Sheffield, a new pop up restaurant returning to Sheffield Hallam University will aim to source most of its ingredients right here in the city.

A Taste of Fischer’s on Friday March 8 and Saturday March 9 will also offer diners the chance to experience food cooked by Max Fischer, from the region’s only Michelin starred restaurant, Fischer’s Baslow Hall.

And he will be teaching Hallam hospitality students his expertise at the same time.

James Ellerby, senior hospitality lecturer, said: “Max is always championing local producers and the menu at Fischer’s is very seasonal, so this year we want to try and really celebrate the local producers of Sheffield in our pop up.

“We’re trying to source as much as we can of the ingredients in Sheffield. There will be a really exciting menu that champions our city’s food.”

Although James says March is “not the most abundant month” for local produce, Hallam is lucky enough to have alumni on the city food scene.

The full menu has not yet been revealed, but will include Bullion Chocolate (run by former student Max Schofield) and Sheffield Cheesemasters (Sophie Williamson) ingredients, as well as meat from Whirlow Hall Farm and dairy from Our Cow Molly. There will be three courses, each with three choices, available for diners.

Students who took part at the first event at Hallam have gone on to work closely with Max, giving them invaluable experience.

James added: “There’s a big opportunity for the students, if they do a good job, to work with Fischer’s. It’s amazing to have somebody so inspirational as Max working with the students.”

The pop up costs £45 per person and there will a vegetarian option for each course.

Call 0114 2253871 or email c.a.sims@shu.ac.uk