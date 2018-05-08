Farm launches first beer festival

There’s plenty of fun on the farm to be had this weekend, as Heeley City Farm launches its first ever beer festival.

And not only will the festival showcase beers from nine local breweries, one of the beers is even due to be flavoured with home grown herbs from the farm itself.

“This is going to be a great celebration of local beer,” confirmed festival orgabniser Sam Bennet.

“We have had casks generously donated from seven different Sheffield breweries, as well as from Barnsley and Worksop. There will be about 14 different beers and ales on offer and you can’t get much more local than the Rhubarb and Rosemary Wheat Beer that the Abbeydale Brewery make from the rosemary grown here on the farm. We just had to try that one.”

The Beer Festival will take place at the farm, on Richards Road in Heeley, this Friday, from 5.30pm to 9pm, and again on Saturday, from 2pm to 9pm. Beer from the city’s Neepsend, Abbeydale, Little Critters, the Ale Club and the Sheffield Brewery as well as from the Welbeck Abbey And Stancil Breweries from Barnsley will be on sale. For more spirited tipplers there will also be locally distilled Sir Robin of Locksley Gin.

There will be a Home Brew competition tomorrow night, for anyone wanting to bring along a bottle of their own brew for judging. On Saturday, the judging of the Great Heeley City Farm Bake Off will take place and competitors are invited to bring along their own home made tarts for appraisal.

Food will be provided by the Heeley City Farm Cafe and the Nether Edge Pizza Company and there will be music and entertainment. There will also be a specialist Bee Talk from the farm’s resident apiarist tomorrow, from 6pm till 8pm.

Sam added: “We are very excitied about this beer festival and hope it will attract people from far and wide. We are deeply grateful to all the breweries who have donated all the beer so we can raise much-needed funds for Heeley City Farm; it means that 100 per cent of the price of every pint will go towards keeping us here for the benefit of everyone in Sheffield. This is part of our new fundraising campaign to help us with our work with vulnerable people all across the city. From the outside we look like a tiny farm with animals, vegetable gardens and a cafe, from the inside we are helping people of all ages and from all walks of life to survive poverty and lack of opportunity all over Sheffield and beyond.”