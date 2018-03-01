Find out what’s new at refreshed Sheffield Food Festival

A bumper street food offer and mini masterclasses for aspiring food entrepreneurs are lined up for this year’s Sheffield Food Festival - which is now three months away.

Organisers have revealed more details of the event, due to take place over the weekend of May 26-28, as the countdown begins.

The Eats, Beats and Treats village will return on Fargate with al fresco street food, bar stocked by local breweries and DJs from the Friday evening on March 25.

But there will also be some changes to this year’s event, from more hot food traders to workshops for those who would like to get into the flourishing food industry in Sheffield.

Laura Holmes, programme co-ordinator at Events Collective, said: “We’ve had a complete refresh of the site layout for this year, bringing all the wonderful Sheffield produce into the central Peace Gardens alongside the Theatre Kitchen, with our chefs demonstrating how to really get the best from it.

“We’ve added more fantastic street food, with a new street food van area with extra seating on Pinstone Street.

“And for those really passionate foodies and people looking to develop a career or business in food, we’ve got a new Food Futures area within the Town Hall - expect talks, tastings, panel discussions, mini-masterclasses and loads more.”

There will also be a new Sheffield Food Festival magazine, which will be available across the city in May.

Last year more than 44,000 people attended the food festival, which feature over 80 of the city’s food and drink businesses.

This May’s festival will be the second organised by Events Collective, which took over from Sheffield Hallam University.

n If you can’t wait until May for a gourmet burger or a craft beer , Peddler Night Market returns for the first time in 2018 this weekend, at 92 Burton Road Friday and Saturday.