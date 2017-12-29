Finest dish of the year....

If only Sheffield had ten more restaurants like No Name in Crookes...

It’s everyone you could want from a neighbourhood bistro - modern British food, executed beautifully and with care by chef Thomas Samworth, formerly of Rowley’s and the Devonshire Arms.

Plus, it’s bring your own, what’s not to love?

This combination has meant a busy bookings system for No Name in its first few months.

The menu is adapted each week, and focuses on modern but not ostentatious dishes using quality ingredients.

When we visited in November, the beef fillet carpaccio was particularly impressive, with slim circles of pink fillet made for a extraordinary base - succulent, juicy and moreish. Interesting toppings really brought the dish alive.

Delicate, wispy, wreaths of onion added crunch, then there was the Henderson’s Relish gel for tang, and daubs of green/white sauces hidden under it all. Corned beef as I’ve never had before - smooth, creamy and formed into cubes - was tossed in an unami coating that really woke up the tastebuds.

It was one of the finest dishes of the year.

Light as air homemade bread and delicious desserts were also worth shouting about from the rooftops.

A vanilla meringue was almost cloud-like in cinsistency , chewy in all the right places, with pockets of refreshing passion fruit curd and mango sorbet bursting out with each delve of the fork.

No Name, Crookes

Tel: 0114 266 1520

Read more at: Review: Making a name for modern British Fare