A new Sheffield food and drink destination with a dash of star quality is to open its doors this weekend.

Ambulo, located at the historic Millennium Gallery, has been created by Arctic Monkeys’ star Matt Helders and the team behind the award-winning cocktail bar Public.

The “all day cafe” concept will launch tomorrow Saturday February 9, at the Millennium Gallery with a second site to open later in the year.

And the opening coincides with a major exhibition bringing the drawings of Leonardo Da Vinci to Sheffield too.

The show - described as a once in a generation chance to see the great man's works in Sheffield - is already on course to be a record breaker because of the crowds it has drawn in in under a week.

Ambulo will open at 9am tomorrow, and bookings are being taken, although walk ins are available.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page said: "The day menu is served until 4pm and the evening menu from 5pm until late.

"I’m sure there’s lots of other stuff to say but we’re very tired.

"Can’t wait for you guys to see the place! You’re the only thing missing!"

Public, which has transformed the former men’s toilets under Sheffield Town Hall, was named the best place to drink in the UK in the Observer Food Monthly awards this year.

Announcing the opening, Arctic Monkeys' star Matt Helders said: “Me and James have been friends for a long time and we’ve been chatting about opening a restaurant for years.

“It’s great to be working with his team to bring Ambulo to life and particularly great to be doing this together in our home town.”

Ambulo will serve coffee, fresh pressed juices, smoothies and an “eclectic” food menu designed by Public head chef Tom Aronica.

The daytime element will also have a keen focus on families and a nutritional kids menu.

The Millennium Gallery site will transition into an evening restaurant with a seasonal menu.

Museums Sheffield’s chief executive, Kim Streets said when the opening was announced: “Our ambition is for the city’s museums and galleries to be welcoming, social spaces part of everyone’s lives. We want people to have an amazing experience when they come and Ambulo is going to play a really important part in that.”