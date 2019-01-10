Five Sheffield restaurants offering great deals in January 

This time of year is always tough for many restaurants and cafes.

Customers are watching the pennies – and their health – and so bookings can be hard to come by.

Several Sheffield restaurants are making massive efforts to draw in diners, from bumping up their healthy and vegan dishes, to offering special deals or discounts.

Ego on Surrey Street this week held its half price steak night, with some cuts sold for just £5, and the place was packed.

If you’d like to get together with friends in January, La Dolce Vita on Sandygate Road in Crosspool has a two course menu for just £13.95 on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For those trying to go on to a plant based diet, Pom Kitchen on Sharrowvale Road is offering a £5 Veganuary special each day through January.

On Ecclesall Road, Red’s True Barbecue is offering a massive 51 per cent off bills from pre booked tables through January.

It has also launched a “superbowl salad” dish for those who have a health focused New Year drive.

In Kelham Island, The Milestone is shouting about its early bird menu offering guests two courses for £14, or three courses for £16.50, including a drink. It’s on offer between 5-7pm, Monday to Saturday.

Tomorrow (Friday January 11), there is also a pay-as-you-feel Chinese bistro at the Real Junk Food Project’s Steeple Corner Cafe on Stafford Road.

It’s their first event of the year, and will also save food from going into the bin, in a double feel good win. To book visit eventbrite.com.