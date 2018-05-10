Food events: From markets to cheese in Sheffield’s food packed May

Head out to the village of Ridgeway this weekend for its spring farmers and crafts market.

There will be 45 stalls packed with locally produced foods and crafts.

Hot food, from crepes to buffalo burgers, will be for sale and visitors can take home quail eggs or freshly baked bread.

Try a glass of infused gin or draught real ale, or have a specialty coffee and buy the beans.

Jill Mason said most traders come from a 20 mile radius and the fair focus is ‘wonderful food grown and produced around Sheffield.’

The free event takes place from 11am until 3pm on Sunday, May 13, at Ridgeway Sports and Social Club. Ridgeway is also hosting a beer festival on May 19.

A series of food lectures on everything from training school chefs to helping prison inmates learn to bake is on offer in the annual Food for Thought event on May 19-20.

Food and farming after Brexit, plus exploring Asian cuisine, will also be topics discussed at the School of Artisan Food on the Welbeck estate near Worksop. Visit the school website to book.

Cheese fans can get their teeth stuck into some British varieties at the latest event organised by Homage2Fromage at Tamper on Arundel Street, Sheffield city centre.

It takes place on May 16 and eight cheeses have been chosen. Tickets cost £15 on the club website.

For a gintastic day , Trippets on Campo Lane has just announced its next gin festival. Ten distillers are to attend the event on Sunday June 3. Tickets cost £25 with four gins.