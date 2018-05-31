Food for thought: Deborah Lockwood

Deborah Lockwood is a director of Sheffield insolvency and business turnaround specialists Graywoods.

Are you a cook?

I enjoy trying out new recipes at the weekend.

Any cooking tips?

Leave plenty of time when trying something new and never be afraid to try new things.

What is your favourite dish?

I love making fish stew from scratch using my grandmother’s recipe. It is heaven on a plate.

And a drink to go with it?

A glass of champagne goes really well with fish!

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

I have enjoyed eating at Marco at Milano for longer than I care to remember. It is always a special evening and they get it right every time. Rafters is also a treat: cosy, independent and excellent.

And pub?

The Cricket Inn at Totley

What’s the worst meal you ever had?

I once had the experience of sitting at the chef’s table at a very good restaurant where we could watch all the action - fun until we saw one of the chefs licking his finger to smooth some balls of sorbet.

And the best?

A few years ago I was lucky enough to eat at a Michelin-starred restaurant and there were two highlights -we started with a crab soup which was mind-blowingly fabulous and finished with a heavenly plum soufflé.

Favourite TV cook?

Mary Berry is very watchable

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

There is a wonderful range of different cuisines on offer, from Asian to Italian. .