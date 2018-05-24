Food for thought: Katy Godden

Katy Godden, 19, is a food marketing management student at Sheffield Hallam and a volunteer for this weekend’s city food festival.

Are you a cook?

As much as I can be in a small student halls kitchen!

Any cooking tips?

Focus on flavour, nobody really cares about presentation as long as it tastes good, and always make things you like.

What’s your favourite dish?

I make a brilliant chicken pie, with enough cheese and salted butter to give you a heart attack.

And a drink to go with it?

Rhubarb gin and lemonade, tonic can be so bitter, but lemonade is the perfect sweetness.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

Urbanita; it’s a lovely and really authentic Italian café and bistro. The people are so friendly plus they do gluten and dairy free options. It made me want to hop on a flight and go to Italy.

And pub?

The Riverside or Devonshire cat, they are both completely different but brilliant.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

Any quinoa salad, especially if it has dried fruit in it. Yuck.

And the best?

Mini dishes of fusion foods that I had with my family in Covent Garden.

Your favourite TV cook?

Nigella Lawson, she’s so easy to watch. Her easy chocolate mousse recipe is one of my favourite things.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

It has great potential. A concept I have I been introduced to in Sheffield is pizza companies either setting up for an evening at a pub or delivery to a pub, it’s brilliant.