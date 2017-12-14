Food for thought: Lindsey Canning

Wake Smith’s director and family law solicitor Lindsey Canning gives us a taste of her favourite places

to eat.

Are you a cook?

Yes, but I am not a very good baker and so I no longer try.

Any cooking tips?

Leftovers are great to experiment with.

You never know what may just work.

What’s your favourite dish?

I don’t have a favourite dish, how boring would that be? But I am currently into dishes with fennel and tarragon. In a couple of months I will move on to something else.

And a drink to go with it?

Bone dry white or robust red.

Favourite restaurant in Sheffield?

I frequently go to Caffe Piazza in Sheffield for lunch. Quick and tasty Italian food.

And pub?

I’m not really a pub person.

Worst ever meal you have had?

I cannot recall any particular meal, but I have been known to walk out of a place which has refused to cook a steak medium/rare for “health and safety” reasons.

And the best?

You can’t go wrong with most meals in Bologna.

It’s not called “The Fat” for nothing.

Favourite TV cook?

Simon Hopkinson, eclectic cookery and reminds me of my lovely friend Steve.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

The diversity and quality is improving all the time. Next, I want to try the Scandinavian restaurant Joro.

