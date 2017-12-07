Food for thought: Nicky Peck

Nicky Peck owns the cosy treasure trove of cheese, meat and fine foods that is the Porter Brook Deli.

She and husband Nick opened the shop four years ago on foodie haunt Sharrowvale Road, which this weekend plays host to the Christmas Sharrow Vale Market.

The market will feature stalls selling all kinds of food, crafts and is an ideal spot to pick up festive presents.

Are you a cook?

I really enjoy cooking. There’s nothing better than putting the radio on and cooking. At this time of year it’s Christmas carols.

Any cooking tips?

Use seasonal produce. I also like to buy from the markets and independent shops where the owners have themselves been to fish and flower markets.

What’s your favourite dish?

Anything to do with fish, fresh, tasty and simple.

Eggs are my go to dish for every occasion.

And a drink to go with it?

A fresh Italian white like a Fiana.

Favourite Sheffield restaurant?

Akentannos on Sharrowvale Road.

I had a great pasta dish there with fish and few standout ingredients.

It’s fresh and simple, plus the owner is passionate about his food and shops in independent shops.

And pub?

The Beerhouse on Ecclesall Road.

It’s small, intimate and you can have a good beer, wine or gin there.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

Bizarrely, while travelling on my own I pulled in somewhere off the motorway and had a jacket potato with salad.

You wouldn’t think anything could go wrong with that but it was foul.

And the best?

Hibiscus in Shropshire.

We had the lunch tasting menu and it was amazing, You could taste all the different ingredients individually but they came together beautifully.

Your favourite TV chef?

Nigel Slater.

I like a man who acknowledges that food is right for different occasions.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

It’s really good for the variety of different foods you can try and I think it is getting even better.

