Food news: Catering space really was made in Sheffield

It really was made in Sheffield...

Caterers PJ taste have opened their new 100 seat dining, event and meeting

venue, at their premises at Staniforth Road.

The former Take Two Club has been refurbished to create a stylish space with

locally inspired features.

The Sheffield architects were Burnell Briercliffe, the main contractor Farlwoods and Daniels Bros made the tables from reused pallets at the Portland Works. Even the sound system was made by Cloud Electronics based 200

yards from the premises, while a bespoke ash handrail was made using wood from PJ Taste’s plot by tradesman Ollie Allen.

Peter Moulam, who along with John Fitzpatrick formed the company, said after the opening: “After many years providing creative locally sourced food at venues throughout the city its great to be planning events in our own space.”

Food served at the new space will also have ingredients grown by the caterers.

Cherry on Copthorne cake

A Sheffield hotel has received a top industry accolade for the food in its restaurant.

The 1855 Restaurant, based at Copthorne Hotel, has been awarded the AA Rosette..

Mark Jones, executive head chef, said: “This award means so much to me and the team. We’ve all worked so hard to bring a top-class dishes and ingredients to our diners and we have been receiving some wonderful feedback. Receiving the AA Rosette is the cherry on top of the cake!”

Patisserie popping up

Bakery and continental cake shop Patisserie Valerie is set to open its first store in Chesterfield this month, creating a number of new jobs.

are set to become available at the store in the coming months.