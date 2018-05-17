Food news: Forage for your lunch at Fischer’s

Ever wanted to find your own food?

Budding hunter gatherers are being given the chance to explore the abundance of wild ingredients on offer in Derbyshire with new foraging lunches.

Fischer’s at Baslow Hall has teamed up with James Wood of foraging specialists Totally Wild on the project.

The events include a morning of foraging in the grounds around Baslow Hall, followed by a lunch inspired by the morning’s harvest.

The menus are created by James Wood and Fischer’s head chef Rupert Rowley, with ingredients such as wild garlic, wood sorrel, birch sap and fungi.

James said: ‘This partnership is going to see an amazingly immersive dining experience come to Derbyshire, we will be able to show guests exactly where their wild ingredients come from, opening their eyes to the wild foods all around us, all of the time.

“It’s truly a local and seasonal dinner.”

The lunches cost £64.50 per person, including three courses and wine, and the first one is being held on May 24.

New team at the Peacock

A weekend of celebration is being planned at The Peacock in Stannington as the pub gets set to reopen with a new team.

Husband and wife, David and Nicola Briggs, along with Nicola’s brother Jonathan Wright, will reopen the pub next week.

The family were all born in Sheffield and have always worked in hospitality.

Food will be a focus, with a new children’s menu and themed evenings.

A weekend of family fun is planned for May 26-28, including a barbecue.

Nicola said: “We have a passion for fresh, local and homemade food.”