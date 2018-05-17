Food news: Moor fun at Sheffield feast of food

There’s only one food event on everybody’s lips this weekend - Sheffield Food Festival kicks off tonight with drinks at the Eats, Treats and Beats village on Fargate.

Early birds can enjoy street food and drinks at the village from 11am on Friday, before the full feast of artisan stalls, tastings, cookery demonstrations, a pop up tearoom and more swing into action on the Saturday through to Bank Holiday Monday.

On the Saturday families can enjoy a full line up of activity as part of the Taste Moor section of the festival on The Moor. This year it will include live music and food fromacross the world, including demonstrations on how to make Iranian kebabs and wontons, plus crafts and tea ceremonies.

Amanda Phillips, centre manager for The Moor, said: “Taste Moor is an established part of the Sheffield Food Festival and we are delighted that it continues to be so popular. Every year we add more so there will be plenty to do and to taste.”

For our top ten food festival events visit the Telegraph website.

Cooking up a new art idea

Forget traditional fruit concoctions, wedding cakes this days are more like works of art.

A new exhibition at Abbeydale Picture House tonight explores that concept by combining the work of Sheffield cakemaker Lisa Bradshaw and artist Wendy Carlton. The idea was born when Lisa asked Wendy if she could use her art on some of her cakes. Cake Meets Canvas takes place from 7.30pm until 9pm.

Half and half menu launch

The Great Gatsby’s Shy Boy kitchen has launched a new menu, split evenly between vegan and meat dishes.