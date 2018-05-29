Food news: Obscure rums on Sheffield bar’s new spirit bible

It’s taken more than 18 months to write, features 220 varieties and is 12,500 words long.

And the new rum menu at Cubana’s in Leopold Square was even deemed worthy of its own launch party last week.

The restaurant’s rum connoisseur John Wickham developed the menu.

He said: “The new menu contains a well balanced, exciting selection and includes many obscure, delicious and affordable expressions of rum with the addition of six ever changing rare bottlings which will be strictly limited to one bottle of each.”

The collection has been sourced from around the globe - from Cuba and the Caribbean to more surprising places such as Japan.

Market’s organic growth

More producers and a street food section are lined up for this week’s Dronfield food market.

The event on Sunday June 3 at Dronfield Hall Barn features plenty of Sheffield traders, from Forge Bakehouse to Old Granny Mary’s potted meats.

Street food will be served by Crepes & Go and Pinch and Pull.

Organiser Jon Hodgkinson said: “The event is growing organically each time with more people starting to hear about it as we introduce new producers offering locally sourced and produced products.”

New noodle bar at Peaks

Fusion cuisine is on its way to Crystal Peaks.

Chopstix, an independently owner chain of noodle bars, is opening its first Sheffield store there.

Centre manager Lee Greenwood said: “This is a valuable addition to our dining options and one that we are certain will prove popular.”