Food news: Russ in mix for world title

Sheffield cocktail expert Russell Ward will be shaking his stuff on the world stage after winning a title for the fifth year in a row.

The barman, who works for TGI Fridays in Sheffield, will compete in the USA with the chance of winning $10,000 after triumphing in the Grand Final of the TGI Fridays UK Bartender Championship.

To win, he had to demonstrating the ability to free-pour perfect measures every time and ensure he knew every single one of the 500-plus cocktails available at Fridays.

Russ distinguished himself from the other finalists with his timing and skill, and won over the crowd with a number of signature moves, including catching a cherry on a cocktail stick in his mouth, pouring flawlessly behind his head and back, and juggling three bottles at a time.

He said: “With the world finals in just two months there really is no time to pause. “I’ll be practicing for three or four hours a day, perfecting my routine so that come February I can finally walk away with the world championship trophy that I’ve been working so hard over the years to win.

“My Fridays family have been so supportive throughout my bartending career and this year will be flying me out early to practice on American soil so that I can bring the trophy home.”

Sheffield’s True North Brew Co has released a winter edition of their popular Sheffield Dry Gin made with hand-picked figs and victoria plums. It will be on sale art Kelham Island and Bakewell Christmas markets.