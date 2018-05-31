Food news: Scott goes from pub potwasher to owner

Head chef Scott Philiskirk made a cafe tucked out of the way in a quiet Sheffield suburb into a popular food destination.

Now Scott has left the Hidden Gem cafe off Ringinglow Road in Bents Green to become co-owner of The Cross Scythes at Totley, together with friend Ben Stazi.

The pub has now reopened after a full refurbishment and was where Scott and Ben, both of Woodseats, met when they worked at the pub a decade ago, keeping in touch over the years.

Scott, who started as a pot washer, worked his way up to junior sous chef before leaving for the Hidden Gem.

He said: “I still keep getting flashbacks of when I was a potwasher working my way up, I’ve got memories of wanting to push forward.

“What I want to do is keep the Hidden Gem style of good honest food.

“It will be pub food with a modern twist, nothing too pretentious but something to make it worth people coming.

“Eventually at the weekends we’d like to do fine dining so people can treat themselves.”

Scott also plans to continue to support WORK Ltd, a local charity that is also backed by the Hidden Gem and offers people with learning disabilities a chance to develop life skills, build confidence and cultivate self-esteem.

And he will remain in charge in the kitchen as well as running the pub.

He said: “You’ve got to lead by example. If I’m not cooking the food’s not going to be up to my standards.

“I don’t want to sit down and relax.”

Ben has managed at the Cross Scythes previously, as well as at the Graze Inn on Ecclesall Road, before going to work for Chesterfield-based Global Brands.

He said: “We’re really keen to focus on making the pub a hub for the local community with something for everyone, whether it’s coffee and a pastry in the morning or dinner out with the family.”