Food news: Tasty ways to treat mum in Sheffield

It’s Mothering Sunday this week and there’s a timely Sheffield food event just perfect for a treat day out and last-minute gifts.

The Ball Street Deli market is back in Kelham Island on Sunday March 11.

Stalls lined up will be selling food ranging from pizza from Nether Edge Pizza to waffles or crepes from independent coffee bar Gatehouse and even drinks from a mobile bar.

Hampers from Urban Pantry, based in Crookes, candles from the Sheffield Candle Company and books from Books on the Park would also made ideal gifts for mum. The market runs from 12-4pm.

n See Telegraph property for our feature in living around Ball Street.

n Spoon Cafe in Woodseats is offering a three course Mother’s Day menu for £25, with three courses and free dessert for all mums.

For a luxury treat in the beauty of the Peak District, The Peacock at Rowsley has a special Mother’s Day lunch available between 12 and 2pm on March 11 , priced at £41.50 per person for three courses.

Expect dishes such as beetroot cured salmon with apple, cucumber, dill and horseradish cream to start, roast rib of Derbyshire beef for the main course and a fromage frais mousse with rhubarb, mandarin sorbet and shortbread for dessert.

Also in the Peaks, Michelin starred Fischer’s at Baslow Hall has launched a new, seasonal Sunday lunch, with imaginative fish and vegetable-focused dishes, rather than just meats.

Two courses are available for £38.

And for families staying in, Italia Uno at Banner Cross has just launched a new spring menu which can be delivered to the doorstep.