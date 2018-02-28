Food Review: A Taste of Fischer’s pop-up

Budding student chefs from Sheffield Hallam University were given the chance to join Michelin-starred chef Max Fischer in the kitchen earlier this week to cook up a delicious dinner for diners.

The students, who were all studying hospitality courses, were given the chance to help Max, who is the owner of Fischer’s Baslow Hall and holds a Michelin star, to cook an impressive meal in the pop up restaurant.

A Taste of Fischer's pop-up restuarant at Sheffield Hallam University 2018.

Kat Edmunds, aged 22, said: “It’s been a really enjoyable experience. It’s been really good to work with Max. He’s given us lots of tips and advice. One of the best things he’s taught us is some really good knife skills.”

Guests were invited to the university’s Hallam View restaurant for the evening – which included an amuse bouche, a starter, a main and a dessert – all with matching wines, over a four-night period.

Our vegetarian option meal started with lentil soup and onion bhaji,which were both seasoned perfectly with just the right amount of spice.

It was followed by a wild mushroom risotto which was perfectly creamy and topped with Parmesan cheese.

The main of felafel cake, guacamole, tomato salsa and houmous provided a perfect balance of fresh flavours. The salsa was light and refreshing and the students’ newly learnt knife skills were evident in the fine chopping of the ingredients displayed on the plate.

The dessert of white and dark chocolate slice had a beautiful silky texture and was a lovely sweet, but light, way to end the meal.