From lathes to Upshot lattes at new Sheffield coffee stop

The inexorable rise of coffee culture in Sheffield has taken another step forward.

Independent Upshot Espresso has expanded with its second site at Gibraltar Street in West Bar on the fringes of both Kelham Island and the city centre - creating an ideal lunch time hotspot for workers and making the most of Kelham’s growing food and drink scene.

The unit, a former engineering business, was being revamped as part of a line of businesses when it was spotted by the dad of Upshot’s Samuel Binstead.

“We went down just when they were starting to put plaster on the walls and said ‘stop’”, said Samuel, as he made the final preparations to the new venue before it opened last Friday.

“It had so much character already when we walked in that we wanted to keep it and preserve a little bit of that.”

The second Upshot has a lot more open space than the original shop - and the aim is to keep the roomy feel.

Eventually an outside yard will be shared with the independent micro pub, the Bar Stewards, next door, and there is the possibility of evening openings.

But to start there is room to experiment with tastings and a coffee bar next to the open kitchen.

Samuel added: “Having more space is something we’ve had in our heads since Glossop Road - it’s so much fun there when it is full, but it can be crammed.

“We’ve even taken a table out there to give people m ore space.”

There’s to be a new food focus, too, with dishes such as asparagus and deep fried duck egg in panko breadcrumbs, foraged mushrooms or rye flat breads expected.

Samuel added: “We wanted to do the food differently

“We’ve got an avocado on toast place so I didn’t just want to do that again.

“It will be quite a European style of dining, really casual dishes probably priced between £6 and £10.”