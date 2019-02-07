From melted mozzarella to tasty toasties; these are the delights on offer at Sheffield cheese festival

Calling all cheese lovers, a festival dedicated to your favourite food is returning to the city.

Taking place at the Ponds Forge International Centre, guests will have the chance to enjoy first class cheese traders and street food from around the UK.

The day, which will take place in September, is open to all ages and will include some of the best

cheeses the country has to offer.

Expect melted delights and delicious cheese-based cuisine. Experience some of the greatest cheeses in the world with melted raclette, gooey mozzarella sticks, top notch toasties, and a whole host of unique slices and cheese innovations.

Visitors will have a chance to try, taste and buy a selection of cheese, which will also be matched with a selection of craft beers and wine.

This year, the event will also celebrate 30 years of Wallace and Gromit as Wallace is one of the most well-known lovers of cheese.

Kids can enjoy model making, life-size vehicles, film screenings of popular Wallace and Gromit films, and even meet and greet with Wallace and Gromit themselves.

There will also be live cooking demonstrations and an artisan cheese market.

The event will take place at Saturday, September 28, at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheaf Street, City Centre.

Visit www.cheesefestuk.com or e-mail info@cheesefestuk.com.