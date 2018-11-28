From pan Asian to pints with three new openings on Sheffield's food scene 

Another week, and another flurry of new food and drink openings are on the cards for Sheffield’s eating scene.

On Ecclesall Road, a slot at the bottom end of the road has been revived and turned into the Honeycomb bar and restaurant.

The site was briefly The Three Monkeys bar.

Honeycomb is a pan Asian restaurant and also serves cocktails, with DJ sets for late night revellers.

Vegans also have a new drinking destination with the launch of Pour on Chesterfield Road, known by many as the city’s vegan quarter.

The new craft beer house is in the site previously hosting Italian restaurant Luna Rossa.

It offers up to eight craft keg lines as well as a range of vegan and vegetarian snacks, and is dog friendly too.

Pour Sheffield said: “All the food we sell will be vegan, unless you want to have vegetarian cheese on your pizza, and we're working hard to ensure as much beer as possible will be vegan friendly as well.

“Basically, unless it says it's not vegan, it be vegan.”

And in Crookes, a new speciality coffee shop is due to open on December 1.

‘The Whaletown Coffee Company’ will be specialising in filter coffees as well as espresso, all of which will be single origin.

It will also be serving tray bakes and pastries once the doors of the site – which used to be the Urban Pantry - are opened to the public.