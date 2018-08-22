Get wild and experiment at Sheffield beer festival

Experimental beers are on the agenda at a beer festival in Sheffield this bank holiday weekend.

Abbeydale Brewery is to host the celebration of wild and mixed fermentation beer in Funk Fest 2018.

As well as a showcase for their own Funk Dungeon project, Abbeydale will host breweries from around the UK and Ireland renowned for experimental beers, including including Chorlton (Manchester), Yeastie Boys (London/New Zealand) and Fyne Ales’ Origins Project (Scotland).

Many of the brews are very small batch, including a number of festival-only exclusives.

Brewery co-owner Susan Morton said: “Many people may be more familiar with this sort of flavour profile than they first realise, as it’s typical of many Belgian beer styles.

“They have generally spent time ageing in wooden barrels and are often complex in flavour.

“For our brewers, production of these sorts of beers is fun yet challenging, as it’s essentially learning to control the uncontrollable.”

Funk Fest is at the brewery on Aizlewood Road from 11.30am on Saturday until 6pm Sunday.

There will also be beer served direct from the barrel, plus Moonshine pale ale available straight from the tank for anyone who would like to take advantage of the rare opportunity to visit the brewery and join the team on a brewery tour.

There will be themed street food from Sunshine Deli and the Rising Sun pub kitchen as well as DJs.

Tickets are £7 at bit.ly/funkfest18.