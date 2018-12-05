Glitter gravy dazzling diners at Balby carvery

A glistening treat of festive fayre aims to dazzle diners with glitter gravy at a carvery in Balby.

Christmas is all about twinkling lights and sparkle, and a Balby carvery is set to prove the point as it launches the ultimate festive treat… GLITTER GRAVY.

The Woodfield Farm carvery on Bullrush Grove is offering its guests the chance to add some shimmer to their festive dinner with glittery gravy throughout December.

The sparkling menu addition is available at the Farmhouse Inns carvery to enjoy with a selection of traditional roast meats, seasonal vegetables, signature roast potatoes and the pub’s famous giant Yorkshire puddings.

Andrew Jordan, general manager at the Woodfield Farm, said: “Our carveries are a firm favourite for the run up to Christmas, but this year we wanted to take the celebrations to a whole new level by making the UK’s most festive gravy.

“Christmas is all about decoration and sparkle, so we thought why not add a touch of this to our seasonal menu to spread some extra Christmas cheer. With the same great taste but with a dash of added shimmer, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy our new glittery food innovation.”

Glitter gravy and is available now at the Woodfield Farm and all 67 Farmhouse Inns nationwide as part of its Festive Carvery while stocks last. Guests can enjoy the quirky dish as well as the full festive menu – to find out more visit farmhouseinns.co.uk/christmas website.

